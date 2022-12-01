TIRUPATI: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam Board governing the hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple has taken a decision to change the VIP break darshan timings to 8 am from December 1 onwards.

The VIP Break Darshan will commence between 7.30 am and 8 am at the Srivari temple, giving more priority to common pilgrims to avoid their waiting hours for darshan and will be done on a trial basis.

Devotees are informed that from now on the Srivani tickets will be available off-line and issued in Tirupati only.

The TTD shifted the offline counter to Madhavam Rest House in Tirupati. The Madhavam counter for issuing offline tickets for SRIVANI was opened on November 30 by 10 am.

The Srivani ticket holders shall book accommodation in Madhavam Rest House subject to availability.

Devotees can now come to Tirupati and book tickets based on the availability and accommodation and avail darshan accordingly.

