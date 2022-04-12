TIRUMALA: Owing to the heavy pilgrim rush for the Srivari darshan the Tirumala Tirupati Devatshanam (TTD) board has taken the decision to cancel the VIP break darshan for the coming five days until Sunday.

The TTD has decided to allow devotees to the hill shrine directly as there was a huge rush at token counters in Tirupati. The pilgrims will be directly allowed into the compartments of Tirumala for darshan and the situation has been normalized now, said TTD PRO Ravi Kumar.

Pilgrims can go ahead for the Srivari Darshan and will be allowed without tokens from Alipiri to Tirumala. For the first time in two years, the TTD allowed devotees into the compartments of the Vaikuntham Queue Complex. TTD officials have made arrangements for the devotees in the queue complexes to avoid any inconvenience ahead of the darshan.

