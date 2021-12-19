In an official statement, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) board has strongly condemned a misleading social media campaign by Bharat Marg-a YouTube channel that TTD was giving Srivari darshan to selective communities. TTD appealed to devotees not to trust these kinds of campaigns in social media by some miscreants and also warned that legal action will be slapped on perpetrators of such misleading and baseless posts.

The same social media channel had also made a false allegation that during lockdown Srivari naivedyam was neglected for 21 days which is completely baseless.

In a clarification issued on Saturday, the TTD said with a noble objective, TTD had taken up a program in collaboration with Samarasata Seva Foundation to provide Srivari darshan to people belonging to SC/ST/BC and fishermen communities from backward regions of the state during annual Brahmotsavam from October 7-14 this year.

In the same spirit, TTD board has resolved to roll out a provision of Vaikuntadwara Darshan to SC/ST/BC and fishermen communities in January 2022 during Vaikunta Ekadasi.

TTD said there was no motive of dividing devotees on a caste basis and such an allegation on social media was seriously condemnable.

TTD said another charge made out is that the TTD has financially supported Christian pastors and also provided funds for Jerusalem Yatra and Haj Yatra which they sad was absolutely baseless and false. TTD has taken up the Gosamrakshana campaign in a big way and launched programs to promote indigenous cow breeds at its Goshalas in Tirupati and Palamaner.

When TTD is putting its all-out efforts in preserving Sanatana Hindu dharma through its various activities, such cheap and baseless reports by certain vested interests on TTD trying to create unnecessary confusion among the devotees is condemnable. (TTD News)

Also Read: AP Fact Check: Nara Lokesh's Tweet On ABN Andhra Jyothi News On Vizag HSBC Misleading