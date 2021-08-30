TIRUMALA: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Chairman YV Subba Reddy clarified that the Sampradaya Bhojanam or the traditional meals made with organic produce to be served to the pilgrims was suspended as the trial run was not successful.

Speaking to the media outside the Tirumala Temple on Monday after having darshan, the TTD Chairman said that some people were spreading fake news on social media and asked the devotees not to believe such information.

He stated that TTD officials had introduced the traditional meals with a good intention during the absence of the TTD governing council. However, they were suspending the traditional meals from today after consulting with the authorities over their feasibility. He explained that they had decided to discontinue the traditional meals and clarified that any type of food served here is offered as Tirumala prasadam.

The Chairman also informed that the TTD was launching a new service called the named as Navaneeta Seva program on the occasion of Sri Krishna Janmashtami on Monday. He said that TTD was already organising several spiritual programs, including Gudiko Gomata, Gopuja, and Godharitha Naivedyam where pure cow's milk, ghee, and butter will be used for the preparation as part of the Navaneeta Seva.

The TTD Board had resolved to prepare Naivedyam to the Lord with organic ingredients and Desi cow ghee. The aim of the TTD initiative is to promote Desi cow products and organic farm produce in a big way.

