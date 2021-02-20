Tirumala Tirupati online quota of Rs 300 Special Entry Darshan tickets released on Saturday at 9 am whereas the accomodation tickets will be released at 3 pm on February 20. TTD will release Srivani trust tickets quota for March in online on February 22 at 9 am.

In the view of the coronavirus, only devotess with confirmed darshan tickets would be allowed at the Alpiri checkpoint. Those who have tickets will be allowed at the checkpoint.

Here is the link to book tickets online. One has to enter login details like the registered email ID and password. Enter the captcha code given and login.

Click the link: To book special entry darshan