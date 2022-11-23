TIRUPATI: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Board governing the hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara Swamy has announced that it will release the online quota of darshan tickets for senior citizens and physically-handicapped devotees for the month of December from November 24.

The tickets can be purchased on the official website which will open at a 10 am on November 24. Apart from senior citizens and physically handicapped, devotees suffering from long-term ailments can also purchase tickets in this category.

Senior Citizens must be completed 65 years of age and Aadhaar Card must be submitted for proof of age. For the Differently Abled a certificate provided by State/Central Govt should be submitted. For those with medical conditions, a valid medical certificate issued by the concerned surgeon or specialist should be submitted. In all cases, only a spouse or one attendant is allowed as mentioned on the TTD website.

On the third day evening of the ongoing annual Karthika Brahmotsavams at Tiruchanoor, Goddess Padmavathi Devi was adorned as Adilakshmi blessed Her devotees on Simha Vahanam on Tuesday evening.

Both the seers of Tirumala, Chandragiri MLA, and TTD Ex-officio board member Dr C Bhaskar Reddy, JEO Sri Veerabrahmam, Dy EO Lokanatham, and others were present.

