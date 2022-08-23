Tirumala: TTD To Release Arjitha Seva Tickets For October From Wednesday

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams is going to release the October online quota of Arjitha Seva tickets on Wednesday on the official website at 10 am. The lucky dip Seva tickets for the month of October will start at 2 PM on Wednesday. Ticket confirmation is made after the lucky dip and the list of allotted tickets will be available on TTD websites. The devotees will also get SMS and e-mails. The tickets for Kalyanotsavam, Arjitha Brahmostavam, Unjal Seva, and Sahasradeepalankarana Seva will be released at 4 PM on Wednesday.

The temple administration of Tirumala Tirupati Devathanams(TTD) performs daily Arjita Sevas to Lord Balaji as a matter of divine exercise and also allows devotees in the exercise as a token of involvement of the devout service.

During the weekdays, each day has a specific ritual of worship and these sevas are called Weekly Sevas. Here is the list of sevas.

Vishesha Puja (Monday)

Ashtadala Pada Padmaradhana (Tuesday)

Sahasra Kalasabhishekam (Wednesday)

Tiruppavada Seva (Thursday)

Abhishekam-Vastralankara Seva-Nija Pada Darshanam (Friday)

