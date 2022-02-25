TIRUMALA: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam Board governing the affairs of the Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple has cancelled VIP Break Darshan slots on Saturdays and Sundays. The TTD has taken this decision to facilitate Srivari Darshan for common devotees. The latest decision of TTD will provide additional two hours of Srivari Darshan to common devotees on weekends.

The TTD said that the move was aimed at providing hassle-free Darshan for common devotees who throng the pilgrim centre. The reallocation of the time slot of VIPs to common devotees on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays will enable the TTD in providing darshan to more devotees.

As of now, TTD has issued 30,000 Srivari Sarva Darshan tokens on a daily basis. TTD has released an additional quota of special Darshan and Sarvadarshan tokens from February 24th to 28th with 13,000 tokens per day and also it has released 5000 offline tickets per day for Sarvadarshan through its counters.

The special darshan quota at the rate of 25,000 tickets per day for the month of March has been released online on February 23 and the Sarvadarshan token at the rate of 20,000 per day for the month of March will be allotted offline through counters in Tirupati.

