A constable from Andhra Pradesh Sheikh Arshad carried a 58-year-old woman on his back for nearly six kilometers after she fainted out of exhaustion while climbing Tirumala Hills. Arshad who has seen the woman in a semi-conscious state, wanted to help her. He said that there is nothing in what he did and said that it is just his duty.

Kadapa District Superintendent of Police (DSP) KKN Anburajan, and many others sang praises for his noble act. The DGP said it was “an inspirational act reflecting his devotion to duty".

#APPolice serves with pride & care: DGP lauds the gesture of on-duty constable Sheik Arshad for rescuing a 58 y/o lady pilgrim who fainted while walking up Tirumala hills by carrying her on his back for 6km to get medical aid. An inspirational act reflecting his devotion to duty. pic.twitter.com/VnbxB6BERa — Andhra Pradesh Police (@APPOLICE100) December 24, 2020

He was appreciated by DGP Gautam Sawang and now Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Chairman YV Subba Reddy also heaped praises on the constable.

Vaikunta Ekadasi was celebrated with religious fervour in Tirumala on Friday. VIPs had sacred Dwara Darshan on Friday in the first two hours of Uttara Dwara Darshan which started at 3 am. The festival started on December 25th and will end on January 3. For the first time, TTD also issued darshan for donors, virtual seva pilgrims and also issued 1,000 Srivani tickets offline for Vaikunta Dwara Darshan. TTD chairman urged the pilgrims to follow all COVID-19 rules.