TIRUPATI: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) Board governing the hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara Swamy announced that the VIP break darshan would be canceled for three days - October 24, 25, and November 8 this year. October 24 marks the Diwali Asthanam at Tirumala temple, the solar eclipse is on October 25, and the lunar eclipse falls on November 8 respectively.

The TTD has clearly stated that no recommendation letters will be accepted on October 24. As part of the customary ritual, the temple will be closed for about 12 hours from 8 am to 7.30 pm on October 24 and between 8:30 am and 7;30 pm on November 8 due to solar and lunar eclipses. Break darshan will be canceled and it has been informed that recommendation letters will not be accepted on 7th November.

Moreover, due to solar and lunar eclipses on October 25 and November 8, the temple timings have also been reduced, and there will only be Sarvadarshan on those days. Pilgrims should note that Annaprasadam will not be distributed during the eclipse days and cooperate with the TTD.

The TTD has also canceled the Srivani and Rs.300/- special entry tickets on October 25 and November 8. Devotees are requested to make note of this and plan accordingly.

Angapradakshinam tokens for the month of November

In another update, TTD will release the online quota of Angapradakshinam tokens for the month of November on its website on October 21 at 10 am.

The Arjitha Seva tickets including Kalyanotsavam, Unjal Seva, and Sahasra Deepalankara Seva for the month of December will also be available for booking on October 21 at 3 pm. The Srivari Arjitha Seva tickets Electronic dip registrations for the month of December will be available on October 22 from 10 am onwards and the registrations shall be done by 10 am on October 24.

