TIRUPATI: A 45-year-old Srinivasacharyulu, priest of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) who manages the famous hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara Swamy at nearby Tirumala, succumbed to COVID-19 on Thursday, August 6.

According to reports, the priest began to suffer with COVID-19 symptoms for the past few days and underwent COVID-19 tests in a hospital in which he was tested positive for the coronavirus earlier this week. Following which he was admitted in a state designated COVID-19 care facility Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (SVIMS). He faced difficulty in breathing, and died at the hospital while undergoing treatment to COVID-19 on Thursday evening.



TTD board said that the priest Srinivasacharyulu had recently posted at the ancient shrine. He was posted in Tirumala on deputation from Sri Govindarajaswamy Temple. The priest had been posted at the ancient shrine on the hills recently.

One of the former chief priests of Tirumala Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple, Peddinti Srinivasamurthy Deekshitulu died of coronavirus on July 20. Tirumala temple which remains closed for darshan of devotees for the two and a half months during lockdown started facilitating darshan for devotees from June 11. At least 170 TTD staff, including senior Pontiff of TTD Pedda Jeeyar Swamy Mutt and 16 'priests were infected by the COVID-19 so far.