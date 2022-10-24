The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) received a hundi collection of Rs. 6.31 crores on Sunday which is the record single-day collection. The TTD's highest single-day hundi collection ever was Rs 6.45 cr in 2018.

Tirumala was jam-packed with devotees and the waiting time for darshan at Tirumala stretches beyond 20 hours. Devotees are waiting in queues till TBC.

The number of devotees visiting Tirumala is increasing with each passing day. Over 70,000 devotees are visiting Lord Venkateswara Swamy in Tirumala every day. The compartments in the Vaikuntham queue complex were filled with devotees. Devotees are waiting in queues till TBC. For Sarvadarshan, it is taking nearly 20 hours. A total of 80,565 devotees visited Tirumala on Sunday. Out of which, 31,608 devotees tonsured their heads at Tirumala. TTD officials said that the number of devotees coming to Tirumala is increasing after the Srivari Brahmotsavams.