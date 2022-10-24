Tirumala Temple To Remain Closed for Solar Eclipse Tomorrow 

Tirupati: In view of the Surya Grahanam (Solar Eclipse) on Tuesday, the famous Lord Venkateswara temple at Tirumala will remain closed for nearly 12 hours on October 25. In addition to this, Tiruchanoor temples in Andhra Pradesh will also remain closed.

As per sources, the Surya Grahanam will occur between 5:11 PM to 6:27 PM on Tuesday. However, the doors of Tirumala temple will be closed by 8:11 AM and will be reopened after carrying out Suddhi rituals by 7:30 PM. Only Sarva Darshan pilgrims are allowed for darshan after the reopening of temple doors.

Meanwhile, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) has cancelled the VIP break darshan for three days — October 24, 25, and November 8 ( due to lunar eclipse ). October 24 marks the Diwali Asthanam at Tirumala temple. The temple board has also cancelled SRIVANI Trust, Rs. 300 Special Entry Darshan and also the Arjitha Sevas such as Kalyanotsavam, Unjal Seva, Brahmotsavam and Sahasra Deepalankara Sevas tomorrow.

