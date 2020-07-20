TIRUPATI: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) former chief priest Srinivasa Murty Deekshithulu, who tested positive for coronavirus and was admitted to Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (SWIMS) in Tirupati four days ago, passed away early on Monday morning. He had served as the chief priest at the main temple of Lord Sri Venkateswara in Tirumala for well over 20 years. He was admitted to SWIMS with severe respiratory complications and was being treated there.

By virtue of being a former chief priest, Srinivasa Murty Deekshithulu deserved last rites with full temple honours as per the ancient traditions. But since he succumbed to the dreaded virus, his mortal remains were not handed over to his family due to the COVID-19 protocols pertaining to the disposal of infected bodies.

Tirupati MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy has expressed profound grief over the tragic death of Deekshitulu, falling prey to the killer disease.

Andhra Pradesh recorded 5,041 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, the single largest number in a day so far. Also, the state saw the biggest spike in deaths in a single day as 56 coronavirus patients succumbed to the virus, taking the toll to 642, a government bulletin said.