TIRUMALA, TIRUPATI: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam Board governing the hill shrine of the Sri Venkateswara Temple has limited the sale of Srivani darshan tickets to 1,000 tickets per day. Out of these 1,000 tickets, 750 will be made available online, while 250 tickets are made available at the TTD current booking counter at the Tirupati Airport.

Srivani VIP darshan tickets are issued to the devotees who extend donations to the Srivani trust. This service will be made available exclusively to passengers flying to Tirupati. TTT has already released 500 tickets online and the additional 250 will be released on January 11.

Devotees can book the VIP darshan tickets linked to the Srivani trust under the current booking mode at the TTD counter at the Tirupati airport.

Procedure to avail tickets: Devotees will have to mandatorily produce their boarding pass to be able to avail of the VIP darshan tickets. The Srivani donors have to attach the Boarding pass to the Break darshan ticket. PNR number with Airline reference should also be entered in the ticket. The staff members at VQC-I will verify the break darshan ticket along with the Boarding Pass and allow the pilgrim for darshan.

The TTD also informed that the Srivani trust's current booking counters at the Bhudevi complex and the Madhavam Rest House will be closed henceforth and the physical tickets will be available only at the Tirupati Airport

Tiruppavada Arjita Seva To Be Resumed

The TTD also announced that the Tiruppavada Arjita Seva will resume from January 12 onwards inside the Tirumala temple. For this Seva, pilgrims will have to register at the CRO counter in Tirumala, and through electronic dip 25 tickets will be issued to on January 11 at 5 pm.

