TIRUMALA: The Tirumala Tirupati Devsathanam (TTD) board that governs the hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara Swamy has released the RS 300 tickets for the Special Entry Darshan for the month of December, on Thursday morning. Devotees can book the tickets online through on TTD official website.

The Rs.300 Special Entry Darshan tickets for the month of December will be released by TTD on November 11 by 10 am. Devotees can book the tickets on TTD official website. — Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (@TTDevasthanams) November 9, 2022

Meanwhile, the Tirumala temple reopened up after the Lunar Eclipse Samprokshanam on Tuesday evening by 8 pm. The Sarvadarshanam or free entry queues for devotees in Tirumala were normal, where two compartments were full. It takes 5 hours for Sarvadarshanam and 2 hours for Special Entry Darshan ticket holders.

NEW DELHI: TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy along with TTD EO AV Dharma Reddy met Chief Justice of India(CJI) Justice Dhananjaya Yeshwant Chandrachud on Wednesday in New Delhi. Justice Chandrachud was sworn in as the 50th CJI. They offered Theertha Prasadams, the TTD Calander and Diary, and the Tirumala Veda Pandits by chanting Vedic hymns and offering him blessings.

