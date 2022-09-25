Tirupati: TTD is set to commence the nine-day annual Srivari Brahmotsavam from September 27. The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) board has made elaborate arrangements to make the celestial utsava a grand success.

In keeping with tradition, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy will present pattu vastram to Srivari temple on September 27. As the Srivari Brahmotsavam is being held on a grand scale after a gap of two years of Covid-19 pandemic, the TTD is expecting a huge rush of devotees in Tirumala.

With Ankurarpanam fete on September 26, the Brahmotsavam begins and concludes on October 5 with Chakra snanam. As part of security arrangements, as many as 7000 forces including policemen, NCC, octopus and TTD vigilance personnel have been stationed on the hill shrine. In addition to this, on Garuda Seva day, another 2,000 policemen will be deployed in Tirumala.

Ahead of Srivari Brahmotsavams, the TTD officials conducted a trial run of Sarva Bhupala vahanam on Sunday. The Sarva Bhupala vahanam is the heaviest of all vahanas used for the procession of Sri Malayappa Swami during Brahmotsavams.

Also Read: Over 20 Dead in a Boat Tragedy in Bangladesh’s Panchgarh

It is worth mentioning here that till 1582, the Brahmotsavam were observed 12 times a year. Gradually, it was transformed into an annual event. The Sarva Darshan will remain open for 365 days and 24x7 basis, however, recommendation letters would not be accepted during all nine days of Brahmotsavam.

