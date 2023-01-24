Tirumala: Rs 2 Lakhs Cash Stolen From Laddu Counter

TIRUMALA: In an incident of theft reported atop the hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara Swamy, an amount of Rs.2 lakhs was stolen in the Laddu complex on Tuesday morning. The thief was traced by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam Vigilance sleuths based on CC Cameras footage and it appears he was an old offender.

The incident took place in Counter No.36 when a recently recruited TTD employee named Raja Kishore kept the amount with him and slept in the counter itself without locking the door. When he woke up he noticed that the cash was missing and immediately informed TTD Security staff. They in turn verified the CCTV footage in Common Command Control Centre. As per TTD reports the thief was identified as an old offender named Sitapati.

Based on the complaint filed by the TTD, Tirumala I Town Police registered an FIR and the police are searching for the thief. To prevent such incidents in the future, an additional 20 security guards were immediately deployed at the Laddu Complex. Arrangements have also been made to train the employees manning the laddu counter to handle the cash carefully in future.

