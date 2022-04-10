Tirumala: No Slotted Sarva Darshan Tokens On Weekends

TIRUMALA: Owing to the huge rush and delay in darshan for the devotees the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) plans to stop issuing SSD (Slotted Sarva Darshan) tokens for the weekends on Tuesday.

In an appeal, TTD stated that as a result of the summer weekend rush, all those issued tokens on Saturday shall get Srivari Darshan on April 12, Tuesday only.

However, the SSD tokens for Wednesday will be issued just a day ahead i.e. from Tuesday afternoon onwards at the designated counters at Tirupati.

Similarly, TTD said that henceforth no SSD tokens shall be issued for Srivari Darshan on Saturday and Sunday and has appealed to devotees to plan their pilgrimage accordingly.

As the annual Brahmotsavam in Sri Kodanda Ramalayam at Vontimitta in YSR Kadapa district is scheduled from April 9 to 19, TTD EO Dr. KS Jawahar Reddy formally invited the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to participate in the celebrations and the Sri Sita Rama Kalyanam on April 15.

#TTD EO Dr. KS Jawahar Reddy & #Vontimitta Temple Deputy EO Dr. Ramana Prasad invited AP CM #YSJaganMohanReddy for the Sri Kodandaramaswamy Sitarama Kalyana Mahotsavam on April 15th.

The Brahmotsavams will be held from April 9 to 19th. #AndhraPradesh pic.twitter.com/00vuvVwPIp — Sakshi Post (@SakshiPost) April 8, 2022

Also Read: TTD to Release Special Darshan Tickets For Senior Citizens, Physically Challenged For April