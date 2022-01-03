TIRUMALA: The Inams Deputy Tahsildar (IDT) court on Monday dismissed the Gangaram Mutt petition about the title of land donated to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) Board and rendered the verdict in favour of the Tirumala Temple TTD board which is the custodian of the lands and properties donated to the temple.

As per reports, the assets, including Sri Venkateswara Vedic University, SV Veterinary University, Padmavati Guest House, and several office buildings of the board built on the lands donated by the Gangaram Mutt or Matham will hold good.

The Gangaram Matham Trust Mahanth Omkar Das had filed litigation in 1998 claiming to be the titleholder of the lands admeasuring 3,407 acres. After a long-drawn court battle, the IDT court issued a verdict that the title deed 2539 and the properties in these lands will be under TTD custody.

Also Watch: IDT Court Final Verdict On TTD Vs Gangaram Mutt Lands Case

Also Read: No VIP Recommendations For Tirumala Vaikunta Ekadasi Darshan