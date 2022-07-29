Tirumala Darshan Queue Longer Due to Sravana Masam Rush

With the beginning of the auspicious Sravana Masam, Tirumala is witnessing a heavy pilgrim rush. The devotees (Sarva Darshanam) have to wait for more than 7 hours to offer prayers to Lord Venkateshwara. Pilgrims have been waiting in 11 compartments for 'Darshan' at the temple.

According to the reports, "Around 67,364 pilgrims had a darshan of Lord Venkateshwara Thursday and 25,058 pilgrims had their heads tonsured. The hundi collection on Thursday is Rs. 4.24 Crores."

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has cancelled all privilege darshans during the annual Brahmotsavams which are going to take place between September 27 and October 5.

Addressing the media at Annamaiah Bhavan in Tirumala on Thursday, TTD Executive Officer (EO) AV Dharma Reddy said, "We have decided to cancel all other formats of darshans including Rs 300, VIP Break (except for self-protocol VIPs), SRIVANI Trust and Donors—during these nine days. Only Sarva Darshanam will remain in operation."