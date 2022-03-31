TIRUMALA: In a piece of good news for Venkateswara Swamy devotees the current booking of Arjita Seva tickets through lucky dip allotment and the Angapradakshinam is all set to resume after two years in Tirumala from March 31 onwards.

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) board governing the temple had closed the system following the COVID pandemic on March 20 in 2020.

How to Book for Arjitha Seva Tickets and Lucky Dip

- Pilgrims can enroll at the current booking counter in Tirumala between 11.00 A.M. to 5.00 P.M for various arjitha seva tickets as per the prescribed quota.

- Two Acknowledgement slips will be generated, one is issued to the enrolled pilgrim for verification purpose, which consists of their Enrolment no., Date of Seva, name of the person, mobile number etc., and the other will be kept for reference by the counter staff.

- The allotment of Seva tickets under (1st dip) will be run at 6P.M on an automated randomized numbering system in presence of enrolled devotees through LED Screens.

- Devotees with advanced booking tickets for Friday should report at Arjitam Office before 8 pm on Thursday. If they fail to report within the stipulated time at the Arjitham office in Tirumala, the absentees that arose will be diverted to the current booking for Lucky dip allotment in the second dip that will be run at 8.30 P.M.

-The devotees will be intimated by sending SMS to his/her registered mobile nos. to purchase the Seva ticket before 11 PM and for un-successful pilgrims regret messages will be sent.

-The auto elimination process will be run for eliminating the pilgrim in getting a chance of allotment under dip system, if the pilgrim is already blessed with any of the dip sevas he/she will not be allowed to select under dip for [6] six months.

- The pilgrims are allowed to enroll for one arjitha seva only.

Angapradakshinam tickets

The Angapradakshinam is also restored by TTD and the Angapradakshinam tickets will be issued from March 31 onwards with the arrangements that were in existence prior to covid19. A total of 750 tokens will be issued at two counters earmarked for the same in PAC 1 at Tirumala every day.

On Friday (April 1) the devotees will be allowed only for Angapradakshinam without darshan due to Abhishekam.

Kalyanotsavam Tickets

Newly wedded couples are allotted Kalyanotsavam Tickets on submission of the wedding card, Lagna Patrika, and original photo id proof as per the prescribed quota. The tickets will be issued on a first-come, first-served basis. The date of their marriage shall not exceed 7days to that of the date of seva.

-For enrolment of sevas AADHAAR is mandatory while for NRI’s passports are to be shown as proof.

-The presence of pilgrims along with Original photos id proof is mandatory to enroll for Arjitha Seva Tickets.

