Tirumala Break Darshan Timings To Change From December 1: TTD

TIRUMALA: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) board governing the Tirumala hill temple on Saturday stated that to provide early darshan for devotees who were waiting overnight in the long queue lines an were planning to change the timings of VIP break darshan to 8.00 am from the first of December.

After the Dial, Your EO program TT Executive officer AV Dharma Reddy said that with this initiative, those in queue lines could get darshan ahead of VIP ticket holders. Addressing the monthly Dial Your EO program at the Annamaiah Bhavan, the TTD EO said that elaborate and extensive arrangements were being made for the grand and smooth conduct of the annual Karthika Brahmotsavam of Sri Padmavati temple, Tiruchanoor from November 20- 28.

As part of the event Gaja vahana on Nov 24, Garuda Seva on November 25, Rathotsavam on 27, Panchami thirtha on 28, and Pushpayagam on 29 will be held.

Apart from this, the TTD relaunched the offline issue SSD (slotted Sarva darshan) tokens at Bhudevi complex, Srinivasa complex, and Govindarajaswamy Choultries from November 1 on an experimental basis. Devotees with tokens were advised to come to queues at allotted times only.

Tirumala Temple Closed on November 8

The TTD will shut down the Srivari temple on November 8, Tuesday for about 12 hours between morning 8.40 am to night 7.20 hours due to the total lunar eclipse.

According to the Hindu almanac, the Chandra Grahan is scheduled to occur between 2.39 p.m. and 6.19 p.m. The temple will be closed by 8.40 a.m. and re-opened at 07.20 p.m. after the completion of purificatory rituals after the eclipse ends.

All Darshan tickets including Srivani, Rs 300, break, and Arjita sevas will stand canceled and only Sarva Darshan will be allowed when the temple reopens.

Also Read: Papikondalu Boat Tourism to Reopen From Monday After 5-Month Shutdown For Floods