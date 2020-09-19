Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual Brahmotsavams at the hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara nearby Tirumala will begin from Saturday (Sep 19) and for the first time it will be performed in ‘Ekantham’, meaning there will be no participation of devotees. The nine-day festival concludes on September 27.

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Trust Board chairman YV Subba Reddy said that all preparations were made. The Brahmotsavams will commence with dwajarohanam between 6.03 pm and 6.30 pm in Meena Lagnam, as decided by the Agama scholars, he said.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will offer the traditional ‘pattu vastrams’ to Lord Venkateswara on behalf of the state government on September 23 during Garuda seva. On the following day, Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa will have darshan and participate in nada neerajanam before performing bhumi puja for Karnataka Satram in Tirumala, Reddy said.

Vahana Sevas will be observed in Kalyanotsavam mandapam from 9 to 10 am and 7 to 8 pm. Garuda seva will be performed from 7 pm to 8.30 pm. In place of swarna ratham and ratharanga dolotsavam, sarva bhoopala vahanam will be used. On September 27, the Brahmotsavams will conclude with chakra snanam, as reported by TNIE.

All rituals will be telecasted live on SVBC for devotees, he said.

This year, due to Adhika Masam, Brahmotsavams will be performed twice — Salakatla Brahmotsavams in September and Navaratri Brahmotsavams in October, Reddy had said earlier.