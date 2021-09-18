Tirumala: Ayanna Patrudu Must Learn From His Mistakes, Says RK Roja

Nagari YSRCP MLA RK Roja paid a visit to the Tirumala temple during the VIP break on Saturday.

After the darshan, the temple priests offered her Prasadam and blessed her. Later, she spoke to the media in the temple premises. She said that even after the public taught him a lesson, Ayyanna Patrudu failed to mend his ways.

She reminded him that when coronavirus hit the state, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy stood by the people.

