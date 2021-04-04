Tirumala Arjitha Sevas From April 14 Postponed Indefinitely Due To Rise In COVID Cases

TIRUPATI: In view of increasing COVID cases across the country, The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam Board (TTD) has decided to postpone the Arjitha Sevas which were supposed to resume from April 14 onwards.

Earlier, the TTD Board has decided during its board meeting held last month, to resume Arjitha Sevas in Tirumala temple from April 14 onwards.

However, with the COVID second spell, TTD has decided to postpone the Arjitha Sevas keeping in view of the health of pilgrims visiting the temple.

The traditional temple cleansing ritual- Koil Alwar Tirumanjanam will be conducted on April 6 in view of the Telugu New Year's Day Ugadi on April 13.

List of rituals and festivals in the month of April 2021:

- April 6: Koil Alwar Thirumanjanam at Srivari temple (Ugadi)

- April 8: Sri Tallapaka Annamacharya Vardhanti

- April 9: Sri Bhashyakara Utsavam

- April 13: Plavanama samvatsara Ugadi Asthanam.

- April 18: Sri Ramanuja Jayanti

- April 21: Sri Ramanavami Asthanam

- April 24-26: Annual Vasantothsavam

Meanwhile on Saturday around 53,033 devotees had darshan of the Lord and the temple hundi received more than Rs 3.08 crore in offerings.

