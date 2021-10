Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy launched the Kannada and Hindi versions of the SVBC channel at Tirumala on Tuesday morning. He was accompanied by Ministers Kodali Nani, Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, Vellampalli Srinivas, Narayana Swamy, Anil Kumar Yadav, Gautam Reddy, Chelluboina Venugopal, and other MLAs.