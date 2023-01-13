Tipper Tragedy Kills Two

Jan 13, 2023, 07:28 IST
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has expressed shock over the tipper mishap in which two persons died in YSR district and announced Rs 5 lakh exgratia to each family of the deceased.

The tipper turned turtle as driver had seizures and the two persons, a farmer and a farmhand, died  officials said.

The Chief Minister instructed officials to pay Rs 5 lakh exgratia each to kin of the deceased.

