Tight Security In Place For CM YS Jagan's Kurnool Visit Today

KURNOOL: The stage is set with tight security arrangements in place for Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s visit to Kurnool on Wednesday. He will be attending the wedding of Katasani Shivanarasimha Reddy, son of Panyam YSRCP MLA Katasani Rambhupal Reddy. Organizers have completed wedding arrangements at the Montessori Olympus School near Panchalingala in Kurnool. Police and district officials have completed security arrangements as per protocol ahead of the CM’s arrival.

As per the CM’s itinerary, YS Jagan will leave Gannavaram Airport at 10.20 am on Wednesday and reach Orvakallu Airport at 11.15 am. From there he will take a helicopter and reach the helipad set up near Panchalingala at 11.35 am by

He will speak with the district ministers, public representatives, and YSRCP leaders till 11.55 am. From there he will head to Panchalingalu he will attend the wedding ceremony and leave at 12.15 pm.

Kurnool District Collector P Koteshwara Rao on Tuesday conducted a review meeting at the Collectorate with SP CH Sudhir Kumar Reddy, JCs Dr Manjeer Jilani, S Ramasunder Reddy, MKV Srinivasan, Narapureddy Maurya, Municipal Commissioner DK Balaji, and DRO B Pillai. Instructions were issued to the officers on the security issues during the CM's arrival in the district for the wedding. The district police department has beefed up security arrangements for YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's visit to Kurnool. SP CH Sudhirkumar Reddy gave instructions (briefing) to the police personnel to ensure there are no hiccups in the visit. Police teams, police checkpoints, bomb squad teams were ordered to be vigilant.

Also Read: AP CM Thanks National Leaders, Tollywood Celebrities for Bday Wishes