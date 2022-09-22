AMARAVATI: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held a review meeting on housing, revenue, municipal and urban development, and tribal development at the Camp Office here on Thursday.

During the review of housing, Chief Minister said that priority should be given to housing and all goals should be met besides focusing on the districts that are lagging behind. Special interest should be shown in the construction of houses in agency areas. All amenities should be provided in Jagananna colonies.

The officials said for the year 2022-23, Rs 4,318 crore worth of houses were built till now. In the first phase, 15.6 lakh houses and in the second 5.56 lakh houses were sanctioned, and once rains recede the works will be expedited. Plans are afoot to complete 70,000 houses phase-wise, the officials said adding that works on Option 3 are being speeded up.

On TIDCO houses the officials said works are completed and by December they will be distributed and quality is being maintained. The Chief Minister asked them to create awareness among beneficiaries. Regarding pattas in 90 days, the officials said that 96,800 were given pattas within 90 days of applying and another 1.07 applications are being cleared.

During the review on Nadu Nedu, the Chief Minister said that a Special Officer should be appointed for monitoring the administration of Gurukul schools, SC ST BC Minorities welfare hostels and should be done on the lines of the functioning of MEOs and SOPs should be prepared besides developing an App. Constant monitoring should be done on basic amenities, quality of food, and administration.

The Chief Minister said that focus should be laid on sanitation in the hostels in the second phase and the cosmetics made should be of good quality and steps should be taken to include this in the Vidya Kanuka kits. The quality of food should be improved in all government hostels and the menu should be changed daily and a proposal to this effect should be given.

All hostels should have internet facilities and doctors should regularly visit the hostels. An App should be created to monitor this, he said adding that vacancies in hostels should be identified and filled up.

The officials have detailed about works being undertaken and proposals made under Nadu Nedu which include, toilets, electrification, drinking water, painting, repairs, compound walls, mosquito proofing, furniture, bunker beds, garbage bins, modernization of kitchens, and needed materials and utensils besides 55 inch TV set and sports material and library books.

Deputy Chief Minister and Tribal Welfare Minister P Rajanna Dora, Municipal and Urban Development Minister A Suresh, Minister for Housing J Ramesh, Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma, APSCL Chairman D Dora Babu, Municipal and Urban Development Special CS Y Srilakshmi, Revenue Special CS, G Sai Prasad, Housing Special CS Ajay Jain, Energy Department Special CS J Vijayanand, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests Anand Kumar Jha, Tribal Welfare Secretary Kantilal Dande, Survey Settlements and Land Records Commissioner Sidharth Jain, Finance Department Secretary KVV Satyanarayana, AP TIDCO MD Ch Sridhar and others were present.

