Thunderstorm and Heavy Rainfall Alert in Andhra Pradesh

The India Meteorological Department has predicted the heavy rainfall as well as the likelihood of thunderstorms and lightning across the state for the next two two days. A low pressure is likely to form over west central Bay of Bengal and it would intensify into a depression. Cyclonic circulation is marked over East-Central Bay of Bengal, extending up to mid-tropospheric level, and this could become more marked and shift to central parts of Bay of Bengal in the next 24 hours.

Under its influence, a low pressure area is likely to form over West Central Bay of Bengal in the subsequent 24 hours. Due to favourable environmental conditions, the weather system will have the potential to strengthen itself into a depression over the same area before crossing the coastline.

The system is expected to cross the north Andhra coast on September 9, according to an IMD report.

Between September 8 and September 11, the depression is likely to move westward, traversing across South Odisha, coastal Andhra Pradesh, South Chattisgarh, Vidarbha and Marathwada.

Dr BR Ambedkar, the director of Disaster Management in an announcement said that there will be light to moderate rainfall in coastal Andhra and fishermen are urged not to venture into the sea for fish catching during the rains.

Also Read: Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Orders Strict Action Against Online Money Lending Apps