Three Years Of YS Jagan's Praja Sankalpa Yatra

The epic walkathon -Praja Sankalpa Yatra or the mass contact initiative undertaken by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy when he was the leader of the Opposition, has completed three years today January 9th. The Padayatra as it was popularly known first began in 2017 from Idupulapaya in YSR Kadapa, after he paid respects to his father late Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy's tomb there.

The historic padayatra sounded the death knell for the Telugu Desam Party and also transformed the lives of many people whom YS Jagan touched while YS Jagan as the leader of the Opposition, traversed through 13 districts, 135 assembly constituencies, 2516 villages for a period of 341 days covering 3648 Kms.

He conducted and addressed 124 public rallies and 55 'Atmiya Sammelans' during the Padayatra, which finally culminated on January 9th, 2019 at Ichchapuram in Srikakulam district. Vijaya Sankalpa Sthupam, a pylon in commemoration of this Padayatra was inaugurated on the last day.

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) won the Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections with a stupendous victory with 151 Assembly seats and 22 Lok Sabha seats in the Parliament.

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who was sworn in as the Chief Minister on May 30, 2019, laid the foundation stone for the Rajanna Rajyam laid by his father the late Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy.

95 percent of the promises made in the elections were implemented in the first year itself. 1.16 lakh crore was deposited directly in the accounts of the poor through welfare schemes.

Over 50 percent of nominated posts were allotted to SCs, STs, BCs, minorities, and women in various elections.

YSRCP MLC Talashila Raghuram, and the Chief Minister’s Programs Coordinator, said that the campaign launched by YS Jagan had radically changed the face of politics of Andhra Pradesh.

He first signed on the file where the pension for the elderly was enhanced to RS 2,250 and continued to implement various welfare schemes in a phased manner and as promised in the Praja Sankalpa Yatra. The Chief Minister recently announced that the pension would be enhanced to Rs 2,500 in the year 2022. Keeping to his word of simplifying the welfare schemes, YS Jagan has been systematically implementing the schemes as envisaged in the manifesto- Navaratnalu!

