ANANTAPUR: In a tragic incident, three persons including a couple were killed and two were injured severely in an accident after a mini lorry hit an auto in which they were traveling here. The incident took place at Bathalapalli of Anantapur district in the wee hours of Sunday, July 12.

According to police, a speeding mini lorry collided with the auto which resulted in the killing of three persons on the spot and left two injured. One of the persons is said to be in critical condition.

The deceased were identified as Suri, Aadamma, and Chennakesava hailing from Pinnadari of Tadimarri Mandal in Anantapur district.

The accident took place when they were going to a Bathapalli market to sell Papaya fruits.

Police said prima facie it appears that the accident had taken place due to negligence of the mini lorry driver. The driver of a lorry is still at large, police said

A case has been registered and investigation is on.