Three Killed in Narsapur Train Accident Near Nellore

Nellore: In a tragic incident, three persons were killed including a woman and two men when a Gudur Vijayawada Narsapur Express train hit them at Atmakur Bus Stand railway bridge in Potti Sriramulu Nellore district on Sunday. The incident occurred when they were crossing the railway track.

The Railway police reached the accident site and shifted their bodies to a hospital for postmortem . Police registered a case and the investigation is underway.

