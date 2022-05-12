Three Killed as Cyclone Asani Hit Coastal Andhra, Heavy Winds Damage Crop

Vijayawada: Even as Cyclone Asani weakened, at least three people were killed due to rain-related incidents in the coastal Andhra Pradesh district while the horticulture crops and paddy crops cultivated in thousands of acres were damaged. As per official accounts, three persons died in rain-related incidents at various places in the state during the last 48 hours.

Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituency (MPTC) member Tummala Kasulu (40) was killed after a Palmyra tree fell on him. At the time of accident, he was going to Upparapalli village on his bike in S Rayavaram mandal in Anakapalli district. Due to heavy rain, a house in the Kamanagaruvu village in Amalapuram mandal collapsed resulting in the death of 43-year-old Srinivasa Rao while the third person was killed when the lightning struck him at Jaladanki mandal in Nellore district.

The Cyclone Asani may have brought much-needed relief from the scorching heat in several parts of Andhra Pradesh but it wreaked havoc for the state farmers as crops like mango, banana, turmeric, maize and papaya were damaged in thousands of acres in Kadapa, Kurnool, Prakasam, Krishna and West Godavari districts. The Mango and papaya farmers were badly affected when the ready to harvest mangoes fell due to rain and gales and the papaya plants were uprooted.

Manyam, Andhra Pradesh | Cyclone Asani turmoil- Uprooted trees block highway in Andhra's Manyam pic.twitter.com/1mREZKX90S — ANI (@ANI) May 11, 2022

Due to the unseasonal rains, the standing paddy crop was also damaged. This time farmers had cultivated the paddy crop in approximately four lakh acres in East Godavari and West Godavari during the Rabi season and the harvesting of crop had been completed in three lakh acres land.