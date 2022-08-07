Three-day Pavitrotsavam to Begin Tomorrow at Tirumala

The three-day annual Pavitrotsavam festival will begin tomorrow, August 8 at the holy shrine of Lord Venkateswara in Tirumala.

Rituals like Thirumanjanam and Homam shall be performed inside the temple on all the three days, during the fete. Pavitrotsavam is unique festival observed as ‘Sin Free’ festival to the faults which were committed by archakas either knowingly or unknowingly. Hence it is also known as Sarva Yagna Phalaprada or Sarvadoshopasamana festival also. The historical evidences say that this festival was performed in 1463 for the first time and was later re introduced by TTD in 1962.

