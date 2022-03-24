Three Capitals Issue: Discussion on Decentralisation of Governance Begins in AP Assembly

Taking up the discussion on the Three capitals issue in the AP Assembly on Thursday, Senior MLA Dharmana Prasada Rao said "The Andhra Pradesh High Court had said the state legislature cannot make any legislation for shifting, bifurcating or trifurcating the capital. He said a letter was sent to the Leader of the House after the High Court ruling. We respect the judiciary but felt the need to discuss the matter on the floor,” he said.

Speaking on the decentralisation of development issue, MLA Dharmana Prasadarao said that the courts should not interfere in the functions of the legislative system. The YSRCP member said judiciary, executive, and legislative systems should operate only within their domains. He said we chose democracy as a form of government and many great people were behind the making of the Indian Constitution.

Dharmana Prasada Rao added, the constitution states that the people must be ruled by their elected public representatives. Because, public issues get heard only in the legislature. He also said people believe their constitution as they think it protects their rights. Gandhiji said that the greater our goal, the greater the path. The YSRCP MLA said the three branches of government should respect the boundaries of their systems to avoid any confusion.

Another YSRCP MLA Parthasarathy also took part in the discussion on the decentralisation of governance in the assembly. He said “the bifurcation of erstwhile Andhra Pradesh state took place without discussing the capital issue.| He also targeted the TDP leader Chandra Babu Naidu saying the former chief minister has allegedly cheated the people in the name of capital development.