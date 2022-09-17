Three Capitals: Andhra Pradesh Govt Moves Supreme Court to Seek Stay on HC Verdict

The Andhra Pradesh government on Saturday filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking a stay on the High Court's verdict declaring Amaravati as the only capital city.

The state government argued that the High Court judgement saying that the state legislature has no legal competence to make the legislations on three capitals was nothing but trespassing the powers of the legislature.

The High Court’s directions that the state government should strictly implement the AP Capital Region Development Act tantamount to questioning the legislative powers of the state assembly.

The government said in the petition that it was proposing to establish three capitals only for the decentralisation of development. It categorically declared that it is not possible to implement the state high court order.

On March 3, 2022, the Andhra Pradesh High Court directed the State government to build and develop Amaravati capital city and capital region within six months as agreed under the AP Capital Region Development Authority Act and Land Pooling Rules.

It also ruled that the State Assembly has no “legislative competence” to pass any resolution or law for change of capital or bifurcating or trifurcating the capital city. With this, the court has effectively prevented any move by the State government to revive its ‘three-capital’ proposal.

