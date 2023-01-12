Three Arrested for Stone Pelting on Vande Bharat Express Train in Vizag

Visakhapatnam: Three persons were arrested by the Vizag police in connection with the stone pelting incident on Vande Bharat express train, Visakhapatnam Police Commissioner Srikanth said on Thursday.

Railway Protection Force (RPF) examined the footage of the CCTV cameras installed on the coaches of the Vande Bharat train along the way to the railway yard and detained three people. They arrested trio has been booked under Railway Act.

A rake of the Vande Bharat express train arrived in the city from Chennai on Wednesday for a trial run. The stone pelting incident took place while it was being moved to the new coach complex in Kancharapalem on the same night, the police said.

Due to stone pelting a glass of a window shattered while there was crack in another window.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to virtually flag off the Vande Bharat express train between Secunderabad and Vijayawada on January 15.

Also Read: Bihar Education Minister Draws Flak Over His Controversial Remark on Ramcharitmanas