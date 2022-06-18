Thousands of Unemployed Youth Got Employment Through PLR Jobs Centre, Says Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy

Tirupati: Energy Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy said that 11,720 jobs were provided in various government and non-government organisations between 2020 to 2022 through the PLR Jobs Centre.

He said a total of 5,362 people from Punganur constituency were given jobs while in Rajampet parliamentary constituency, 6,360 unemployed youth were benefited through the job mela held at Peeleru, Koduru and Tamballapalli.

The energy minister handed over the appointment letters to the selected candidates who got job offers through job fairs in Rajampet parliamentary constituency, Koduru, Tamballapalle and Peeleru.

Every month, the PLR Job Centre provides employment to not less than 200 people in various non-governmental organisations, the state minister said. He added that the employees get a salary anywhere between Rs 15,000 to Rs 35,000. They also get additional benefits like EPF and ESI memberships.

Energy Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy has also handed over appointment letters to 100 candidates in Punganur constituency. From this constituency, 1500 candidates were provided employment in Air Force, Navy and Army Training and S.V. Defence Academy.

