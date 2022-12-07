Thousands Attend Jaya Ho BC Mahasabha, CM YS Jagan Highlights Welfare Schemes

Thousands of elected representatives and the ruling YSRCP supporters belonging to Backward Classes (BC) gathered at Jaya Ho BC Mahasabha organised at Indira Gandhi Municipal stadium in Vijayawada on Wednesday.

YSRCP president and the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy participated in the meeting and highlighted the welfare schemes rolled out for the social, economic upliftment of the Backward Classes by his government. He also revealed future plans to empower BCs through implementing development and welfare schemes.

Addressing the gathering, the CM said, “BC means hard work and they help make everything from the chairs we sit on, to the bed we sleep on, the foundation of our houses to the furniture in our houses and our plates and glasses, manufacturing of clothes. For thousands of years, BCs have contributed to the heritage and culture of our society.”

''Tell Chandrababu that BCs does not mean iron boxes, shaving kits and sewing machines. In 2014, he made promises to BCs and he did not even fulfill even 10 percent of those promises. Tell him that this government is representative of us. Tell him all the promises I fulfilled. Remind him of his betrayals and remember his threats to BCs,'' he added.

Speaking about the schemes his government rolled out for the development of BCs, he said, “We made a declaration during BC Garjana in Eluru in 2019. We set up 56 corporations in the name of BCs while we also set up a permanent BC Commission. For nominated positions, 50 per cent reservation for BC, SC, ST and other minorities have been set up. Jagananna chedodu scheme has been rolled out with an investment of Rs 594 crore. We have also lifted our sisters up from the BC community economically by investing in their futures."

