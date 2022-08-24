Tholeti Srikanth Denies Allegations of Marrying Woman, Files Police Complaint

VIJAYAWADA: Refuting allegations that he had married and cheated on a woman named Somisetti Saikumari, Tholeti Srikanth, the Chairman of the AP Viswabrahmin Corporation filed a police complaint against her on Wednesday.

Speaking to Sakshi after submitting the complaint, Srikanth said that some people were spreading malicious propaganda against him as he was coming up in his political career. He said that there was a conspiracy by the Opposition party behind this and that he had no relationship with the woman named Saikumari.

He also mentioned that after a police investigation was conducted it was revealed that she had threatened many people in the past in a similar manner and collected money from them. There were cases against her in Hyderabad and several places in AP for cheating, he said. Sirkanth stated that she had come to him as a customer when he was running a gold jewelry-making shop in 2016 and he had helped her when she sought financial help. Srikanth said that he would reveal further details in the coming days along with facts and evidence he said.

