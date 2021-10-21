'They' Are Indulging In These Acts Out Of Vendetta For Losing Power: AP CM YS Jagan

Vijayawada: AP Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy attended the Police Commemoration Day function held at Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium on Thursday. He along with the Home Minister M Sucharitha, DGP Gautam Sawang, and other police officials paid tributes to the police martyrs who laid down their lives in the line of duty.

After that, the Chief Minister along with the Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharita, State DGP Gautam Sawang, CS Dr Sameer Sharma, and other dignitaries paid tributes to the martyred policemen. Meanwhile, the police welfare grant, which was pending since 2017, was sanctioned by the authorities after it was brought to the notice of YS Jagan. The grant has benefited nearly 206 families. After releasing the grant the Chief Minister handed over a cheque of Rs 10 lakh to the families of those killed during COVID duty on behalf of the AP government.

While addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister stated that seems to be a new angle related to the crimes happening in the State. Idols are being destroyed, temple chariots are being burnt, welfare schemes are being obstructed, rifts between castes are being created, the progress for poor children is being hindered by trying to stop English Medium in schools. All this is being done as they could not come into power, the Chief Minister stated in reference to the Opposition.

Finally, they are even resorting to abusing the Chief Minister using vulgar and abusive words, he said. “Is this correct? Swearing like this is appropriate? I urge you to think. They are trying to provoke the followers of the Chief Minister and are conspiring to unleash unrest in the State. This is unjust, unrighteous, and spreading vicious lies on their part,” YS Jagan stated while expressing his anguish.

Speaking further the Chief Minister said that they are trying to defame the State in a pre-planned manner out of vengeance. " Is it justified to create unrest in the State? The people have voted for the ruling party and won all the Municipal elections because of our good work. Just because people close to them have not won they are conspiring against the State," he stated. They are trying to initiate crimes in the State while staying in other places, he pointed. Although the AP DGP and DRI say that the AP has nothing to do with drugs, they are spreading falsities. They are spreading blatant lies about the presence of drugs in the State and a few of them are going to the extent of tarnishing the reputation of the State. They are trying to fuel the emotions of the people in the State, with such acts, YS Jagan said.

“The only thing I can say to the police in such situations is that peace and security are our highest priority. No one is an exception in this regard. The maintenance of peace and security is of utmost importance. I remind every police brethren to never compromise on the protection and safety of all citizens, especially women, children, and the elderly. I remind every policeman that it is their duty to bring to justice any casteist attacks or violence against the weaker sections of the society. I have said in the past and once again that there is no need to look at terrorism, sectarian forces, and sedition activities in a big or small way. Law and order is a very important aspect in the state. . Do not spare anyone who commits a mistake and do not compromise on the welfare of women, children, the underprivileged, and the weaker sections. We also see anti-social forces in political leaders. Do not such spare such people at all, “the Chief Minister directed the police.

