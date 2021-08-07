These Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Students Get Perfect NTA Score

Hyderabad: The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the JEE Main session 3 results for 2021 on Friday night. Telangana and Andhra Pradesh are two of the top states in the country, with the highest percentage of candidates scoring at the top of the NTA scale.

Telangana and Andhra Pradesh each had four applicants who received 100 NTA scores, followed by Delhi NCR with two, Uttar Pradesh with two, and Haryana with two each.

Velavalli Venkata Karthikeya Sai Vydhik, Josyula Venkata Aditya, Polu Lakshmi Lokesh Reddy, and Madur Adarsh Reddy are the candidates that received a perfect score of 100. In addition, about eight additional Telangana applicants achieved 99.99 per cent in the examinations.

The exam's final answer key was made available the night before, allowing candidates to calculate their raw scores. Despite the availability of the links, several candidates in the city complained of problems while checking their results until late Friday night. On the website jeemain.nta.nic.in, one can see the results.