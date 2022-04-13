These 4 AP Ministers Have The Distinction of Serving In Both Dr YSR and YS Jagan's Cabinet

In a rare distinction four ministers in the recently constituted Andhra Pradesh Cabinet have served in the late Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy’s cabinet and now are part of his son YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’sCabinet in 2022. Of the 25 people sworn in on Monday, 13 were first-time ministers who were brought in as per the recent reshuffle.

In continuation of his father’s trend of appointing a woman as a Home Minister, former Women’s welfare minister Taneti Vanitha was given the Home Ministry in place of Mekathoti Sucharitha.

Veteran legislators Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, Dharmana Prasad Rao, Botsa Satyanarayana, and Pinipe Viswaroop who served in the late Dr YSR’s cabinet now join AP Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s cabinet which was sworn in on Monday.

Check out their portfolios in the AP 2022 Cabinet

Dharmana Prasada Rao Revenue, Registrations & Stamps Botsa Sathyanarayana Education Pinipe Viswaroop Transport Peddi Reddi Ramachandra Reddy Energy, Forest, Environment, Science & Technology; Mines & Geology

