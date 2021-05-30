Thanks to CM YS Jagan, AP Marching Ahead Despite COVID Crisis

Amaravati: YS Jagan Mohan Reddy became the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh on 30 May 2019 which means it has now been 2 years since his rule in that state. Many are now appreciating the Jagan government for its work during the Covid19 pandemic.

In these past two years, the YSRC government had no choice but to spend most of the time fighting the pandemic. Notably, the welfare schemes in this state helped many people during coronavirus.

The YSRCP ministers applauded Jagan on his 2-year term and the work he did till now. Under his governance, the state has thrived, women have been empowered, there has been a change in the social justice system. He managed to achieve a lot, all while fighting the pandemic.

Botsa Satyanarayana, Perni Venkataramaiah and Kodali Venkateswara Rao shared how much YS Jagan thinks of the people. The state government credited almost Rs 95,528.50 crore to the beneficiaries accounts. Their schemes have helped farmers a lot, especially with power supply. Those in need get their pension every month. The CM managed to keep all the promises he made.

One of the biggest schemes under which many people received help, is the Jagananna Amma Vodi scheme. This scheme helped more than 44,48,865 students by crediting money into the mother’s account.

Apart from direct benefit transfer (DBT) schemes like Amma Vodi, enhanced pensions, fee reimbursement scheme, YSR Zero Interest Scheme, etc that were introduced in the first year, the YSR government introduced a welfare calendar with schemes that covered every section of the population thereby fulfilling poll promises one after the other.

To help the backward classes, 50 per cent reservation was done for SCs, STs and BCs in some of the major nominated posts. Also, women were given more opportunities. Schemes like YSR Aasara, YSR Cheyutha, YSR Sunna Vaddi Runalu have helped people get business opportunities.