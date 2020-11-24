Thanks To AP Govt's Safe Drinking Water Initiatives, Water Borne Diseases On The Decline

AMARAVATI: Senior YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leader and Rajya Sabha member V. Vijayasai Reddy, on Monday tweeted that water borne diseases like diarrhoea and typhoid cases in the state of Andhra Pradesh have greatly reduced by more than 65 per cent in 2020 when compared to 2019.

He attributed the significant reduction in the number of cases due to the supply of safe drinking water, proper sanitation & awareness campaigns propagated by the YS Jagan- led Government. He said that the State saw a 65 percent reduction in diarrhoea cases. There were 4.6 lakh diarrhoea cases in 2019, which declined to 1.58 lakh in 2020. While the typhoid cases saw a 71 percent reduction. There were 28,000 cases reported in 2019 and this was drastically reduced to 7,869 in 2020.

These statistics pertain to the period January to September 2020.

In another tweet, the YSRCP leader announced that the Government of Andhra Pradesh was going to build 229 more Urban Health Centres (UHC) across the State. Currently there are 331 existing UHCs and with the addition of these new ones, the number will go up at 560. He said that the Rs 416.5 Crore would be allocated to construct, procure equipment and furniture for these new UHCs. He also added that the urban dwellers could reach these new Urban Health Centres within 15 minutes from where they stay.

