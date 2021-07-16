Thanks To AP CM YS Jagan, Prakasam Doc Undergoes Lung Transplant Successfully

HYDERABAD: Dr N Bhaskar Rao a medical officer at the Karamchedu PHC (Primary Health Centre) in Prakasam district underwent a successful lung transplant operation at KIMS Hospital in Hyderabad on Thursday, thanks to the financial assistance rendered by the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

It may be recollected that the Government doctor had contracted COVID on April 24 and his health deteriorated. He was treated at several leading hospitals in Vijayawada and later sent to Hyderabad for better treatment. Bhaskara Rao's lungs were completely damaged and was advised to be put on ECMO (Extracorporeal membrane oxygenation) and undergo a lung transplant, at a cost of Rs 1.5 Crore, KIMS Hospital doctors said, when he last shifted there. With this, the State Government Medical Association had appealed to Health Minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy. He immediately informed Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy about the matter and the CM responded positively and assured that the government would bear the cost of Bhaskara Rao’s treatment.

The lung transplant operation on Dr. Bhaskara Rao was successfully completed as promised by CM YS Jagan. Andhra Pradesh Doctors Association thanked the Chief Minister and the AP Government for saving his life. Bhaskara Rao's wife Dr. Bommineni Bhagyalakshmi thanked the Chief Minister, Minister Balineni Reddy, and the KIMS doctors for the support extended to her family.

