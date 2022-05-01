Tenth Results 2022: Spot Evaluation Process of Class X Exams Begins in Andhra Pradesh

Kakinada: Even as the class X students are writing their board exams, the school department authorities are busy making arrangements for the evaluation of answer sheets unlike the olden days when the examiners would check booklets after the completion of exams.

The AP government has decided to discontinue the old practice of waiting till the exams are over as it wishes to declare the results in the shortest possible time. The spot evaluation process is cumbersome as first they have to make a set of answer sheets and then these sheets are stored in the strong room under the direct supervision of the Regional Joint Director (RJD) of the School Education Department.

The strongroom will be under the care of the District Common Examination Board (DCEB) Secretary and the Assistant Director of Examinations. The answer sheets that are stored in the strong room are sent to the Chief Examiners and Assistant Examiners for spot evaluation. The Assistant Examiner is expected to evaluate 40 answer sheets per day.

The evaluators would get TA and DA besides Rs 6 for each evaluated answer sheet. The Chief Examiners play a key role in the evaluation process. Only government teachers will be given the responsibility of spot evaluation. These teachers from public schools will be appointed as Assistant Examiners, Chief Examiners, Special Assistants and special staff.

The coding process of the answer booklets has begun today. Deletion of students' details on answer sheets is called coding. The coding process will run until May 12 and the spot evaluation will continue till May 22.