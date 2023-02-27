Amravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will release the third tranche of the YSR Rythu Bharosa-PM Kisan benefit for the fourth consecutive term in Tenali of Guntur on Tuesday.

As per the CM’s tour schedule, YS Jagan would leave Tadepalli residence around 9.50 am on Tuesday. He will reach Tenali at 10.15 am. From Tenali, he will head to the local market yard where he will address a public meeting and interact with the farmers.

Later, the chief minister YS Jagan would release the third installment of YSR Rythu Bharosa-PM Kisan scheme by pressing a button and the funds would be deposited directly into the bank accounts of the farmers.

YS Jagan will disburse the input subsidy to the farmers for their recent crop loss by pressing a button and the funds will be credited into their bank accounts.



The chief minister would leave Tenali at 12.45 pm and reach his Tadepalli residence by 1.10 pm.

